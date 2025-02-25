Cheekface release “Living Lo-Fi” video, announce UK co-headlining tour with Martha

by Tours

Cheekface have released a video for their new song “Living Lo-Fi”. The video was directed by Ben Epstein and David Combs. Along with the band, the video stars many people including Chris Farren, Greg Cortez, Kasey Fries, Guillan Leonardo, and Lexi McCoy. The song is off their album Middle Spoon which is available now.

Cheekface has also announced a co-headlining tour for the UK with Martha. Fresh will be joining them on all dates. Those shows kick off in Brighton on July 11 and wrap up in London on July 20. Cheekface will be touring Canada and the US starting in April. Check out the video and UK dates below.

DateVenueCity
Jul 11ChalkBrighton, UK
Jul 12Strange BrewBristol, UK
Jul 13Hare and HoundsBirmingham, UK
Jul 14Brudenell Social ClubLeeds, UK
Jul 15St. LukesGlasgow, UK
Jul 17The GroveNewcastle, UK
Jul 18Norwich Arts CentreNorwich, UK
Jul 19Academy 2Manchester, UK
Jul 20Islington Assembly HallLondon, UK