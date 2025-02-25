Cheekface have released a video for their new song “Living Lo-Fi”. The video was directed by Ben Epstein and David Combs. Along with the band, the video stars many people including Chris Farren, Greg Cortez, Kasey Fries, Guillan Leonardo, and Lexi McCoy. The song is off their album Middle Spoon which is available now.

Cheekface has also announced a co-headlining tour for the UK with Martha. Fresh will be joining them on all dates. Those shows kick off in Brighton on July 11 and wrap up in London on July 20. Cheekface will be touring Canada and the US starting in April. Check out the video and UK dates below.