10 hours ago by Em Moore

Sault Ste. Marie-based emo band Fuller, made up of Jamie Vincent, Mark Rand, and David Peredun, have announced that they will be releasing their first album. It is called Fuller II and will be out later this year. The band has also released the first single from the album which is called “And I End”. Fuller were active during the early 2000s and disbanded in 2006. They reunited in 2023. Check out the song below.