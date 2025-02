Portland-based music festival Project Pabst has announced its lineup for this year. The festival will take place from July 26-27 at Waterfront Park in Portland, Oregon.

Iggy Pop, DEVO, The Damned, The Chats, Mannequin Pussy, The Exploding Hearts, Gustaf, Gouge Away, and Nasalrod will be playing on July 26.

Death Cab For Cutie, Japanese Breakfast, Built to Spill, Cap’n Jazz, Wednesday, Say She She, Sam Austins, and Dustbunny will be playing on July 27.