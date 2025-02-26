Speedway to release debut LP, share “Permission to Dream” (ft. Chris Wilson of Ekulu)

Swedish hardcore punk band Speedway have announced that they will be releasing their debut full-length album. It is called A Life’s Refrain and will be out on April 11 via Revelation Records. The album features 10 new tracks along with “Ascension” and “Walls Of Ire” which were released in 2023 as their LP Promo EP. The band has also released their first single called “Permission To Dream” which features a guest spot by Chris Wilson of Ekulu. Speedway released their EP When If Not Now? in 2023. Check out the song and tracklist below.