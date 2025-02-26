Fyre Festival is back! Tickets cost up to $1.1 million, no acts announced

Fyre Festival is back! As you recall, Fyre Festival 1 was the festival "organized" in the Caribbean by Billy McFarland and Ja Rule. That festival was a total disaster with bands not getting paid (and not appearing), lack of food and restrooms, and ended with people getting airlifted off the island.

McFarland ended up doing time in jail for defrauding investors and even got some extra time added via new charges as it turns out he was scamming people with fake tickets to fake events while he was awaiting sentencing for the fyre debacle.

Well, let's do it again! McFarland announced a new installment of Fyre fest. The new version will be Mexico’s Isla Mujeres between May 30 and June 2. Ticket prices range from $1,400 to $1.1 million. No bands have been announced but tickets are on sale.

McFarland stated: "Since 2016 Fyre has been the most talked about music festival in the world. Obviously, a lot of that has been negative, but I think that most people, once they kind of get under the hood and study the plans and see the team behind Fyre II, they see the upside… And if it’s done well, I think Fyre has a chance to be this annual festival that really takes over the festival industry.”

Strangely, McFarland previously announced Fyre II in 2023 and claimed it would be in 2024. Nothing happened that time. McFarland still owes about $26 million is restitution as part of his criminal sentence.