Cross Dog have announced tour dates for Ontario. The dates will take place in April, starting in London on April 9 and wrapping up in Peterborough on April 13. Pomegranate and Midnight Crawl will be joining them on all dates. Cross Dog released their album All Hard Feelings in 2024. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Apr 09
|Palasad Social Bowl
|London, ON
|Apr 10
|Baby G
|Toronto, ON
|Apr 11
|House of Targ
|Ottawa, ON
|Apr 12
|Townhouse Tavern
|Sudbury, ON
|Apr 13
|Faculty
|Peterborough, ON