Cross Dog / Pomegranate / Midnight Crawl (Ontario)

Cross Dog
by Tours

Cross Dog have announced tour dates for Ontario. The dates will take place in April, starting in London on April 9 and wrapping up in Peterborough on April 13. Pomegranate and Midnight Crawl will be joining them on all dates. Cross Dog released their album All Hard Feelings in 2024. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Apr 09Palasad Social BowlLondon, ON
Apr 10Baby GToronto, ON
Apr 11House of TargOttawa, ON
Apr 12Townhouse TavernSudbury, ON
Apr 13FacultyPeterborough, ON