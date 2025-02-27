Listen to FLEAS' debut album and read a track-by-track breakdown!

We also caught up with the band to hear the stories behind each of the tracks. Imagine If There Was More will be out everywhere on February 28. Listen to the album and read the track-by-track breakdown below!

“The album ranges in topics, from mental health, to today’s social climate, and experiences with love and protecting those closest to us. It was recorded in a very DIY set up, mostly in bedrooms and rehearsal spaces, captured by the wildly talented Alec Jarman; he was instrumental in bringing our vision to life.”

Today we are thrilled to be bringing you the premiere of the debut album by Suffolk-based alternative-hardcore band FLEAS ! The album is called Imagine If There Was More and features seven blistering tracks. Speaking about the album the band said,

Imagine If There Was More Track-By-Track Breakdown

theywatchmebreak

This was our first time delving into the hardcore spirit, though it sounded very different early in the writing process, featuring an entirely different lead guitar part that almost resembled Breaking Benjamin. The song has little lyrical meaning, as we focused primarily on the instrumentation.

BLUNT FORCE TRAUMA

This was our first attempt at Drop A tuning and working with seven-string guitars and a five-string bass. The song came about when Pedro and Millie were watching a true crime documentary and decided to write a track inspired by it. It features our first intentional “breakdown,” designed as a stereotypical hardcore breakdown compared to the rest of our discography.

imagine if there was more

This song is about holding onto hope that you can change and improve as a person while still fearing the outcome. Instrumentally, it stands out to us because it's the first time we’ve written a song centered around the bass in a melodic way.

BLEED

This song was first written in 2023 and performed live many times before it was ever recorded. It was also the first song completed for this album. Another first was our use of synths in the main body of the track, rather than just as subtle ear candy. The synths play a crucial role in setting the tone, making it a very different song than it would be without them.

And When You’re Covered in Dirt

This song is about an experience with sexual abuse. The inspiration to write it came from a therapy session and dealing with the guilt of wishing pain upon someone who has caused you pain—representing "the low road." We hope this song is as therapeutic for others as it has been for us and that people can connect their own pain or struggles to it as a form of release.

Touch

The vision for this song on an instrumental level was very clear from the start, but we realized it would be challenging to piece together. It plays with repetition and build-up on a much larger scale than we were used to, spanning the majority of the track. It was inspired by Show Me the Body and was the only song on the album written collectively.

Don’t Fall Asleep

We wanted to create a big climax for the album. This song is about feeling numb from the mundane repetition of life—wanting to get better but feeling like life beats the motivation out of you. It was inspired by La Dispute, and the entire instrumentation was originally written by Sam.