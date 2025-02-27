Listen to you, infinite's debut album and read album commentary by Jeremy Galindo and Raymond Brown!

We caught up with Jeremy Galindo and Raymond Brown to hear their thoughts about the album as a whole. you, infinite will be out everywhere on February 28 via Pelagic Records and you can pre-save or pre-order it right here . Listen to you, infinite in full and read Jeremy and Raymond’s thoughts below!

The album is self-titled and features nine tracks full of instrumental post-rock goodness. you, infinite was written and recorded between 2021 and 2024 and found Jeremy Galindo and Raymond Brown, founding members of This Will Destroy You , coming back together to stretch their creative muscles. The duo is joined on this album by Johnnie McBryde, Ethan Billips, and Nicholas Huft who currently play in This WIll Destroy You alongside Jeremy Galindo.

<a href="https://youinfinite.bandcamp.com/album/you-infinite">you, infinite by you, infinite</a>

you, infinite Album Commentary by Jeremy Galindo and Raymond Brown

After nearly 15 years apart, we came back together to create an album that feels both like a continuation of where we left off and something entirely new. While there are echoes of our past work with This Will Destroy You, this record stands on its own. It reflects everything we’ve been through since then—life, family, growth—and captures the urgency and joy we felt making music together again.

The process started simply. After stepping away from music for over a decade, Ray began writing again—small ideas on guitar and piano that started to pile up. In 2019, he sent a folder of unfinished fragments to Jeremy, who had also been sitting on some ideas. Once we started trading sessions back and forth, everything clicked. By mid-2020, we were writing consistently, and it felt effortless—like no time had passed.

There wasn’t a big plan for this record. We let the songs come together naturally. If something didn’t excite us, we scrapped it. If it sparked something, we ran with it. It surprised us how easily everything came together—like we had picked up right where we left off, but with a deeper understanding of what we wanted to say. Our perspectives have changed, and that’s woven into the music. The songs feel familiar but more evolved, shaped by everything we’ve experienced since we last wrote together.

Musically, we wanted this album to resonate with the people who connected with our earlier work, but it also needed to reflect who we are now. We leaned into the sense of grandeur we’ve always loved but found just as much meaning in the quieter moments. There’s no overarching theme or concept here—just songs that felt right in the moment. The emotions—hope, joy, anguish, and resilience—naturally came through as we wrote.

What makes instrumental music special is how open it is to interpretation. We each have our own connections to these songs, but we love that listeners can find their own meanings. For us, there’s a sense of optimism running through the record. You can hear the excitement of two lifelong friends coming together again, creating without pressure or expectation. It’s honest and unforced—just us, making music we felt needed to exist.