Listen to Autogramm's new two song single!

Today we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of the new two-song single from power-poppers Autogramm! The single features one new original song called “Randy” along with a cover of “Jenny’s In A Sleep World” by The Diodes. Speaking to Punknews about the tracks, C.C. Voltage said,



”’Randy’ was a redo of a song that was on the last album. Unfortunately, the song content of that version pointed to a friend and their relationship status changed. It just wasn't funny anymore. So naturally being cat lovers, we dedicated the song to our drummer's feline friend, Randy! The coolest part was getting permission from Toronto punk legends The Diodes to use our cover version of their 1979 song ‘Jenny's in a Sleep World’. They were super cool about the idea, which made us really happy. We ran into a headache covering another classic punk band from Germany, and we were hesitant to actually try another cover. The Diodes were so nice, and really encouraged the idea.”

“Randy” and “Jenny’s In A Sleep World” will be out everywhere on February 28 via Dirt Cult Records and Goodwill Records. You can pre-save the single right here. Autogramm will be touring Spain in March to support their latest album, 2023’s Music That Humans Can Play. Listen to the tracks and see the dates below!