Venomous Pinks have annoucned that they have signed with Double Helix Records. The band will be releasing new music with the label along with SBAM Records “in the not too distant future” according to their announcement on Instagram.

The band has also released a video for their song “We Do It Better”. The video was filmed by and produced by Alexander Thomas. The song is off their album Vita Mors which came out in 2022. The Venomous Pinks will be touring North America with The Anti-Queens starting in April. Check out the video and announcement below.