by Em Moore
The Kilograms, the band made up of Joe Gittleman (The Mighty Mighty Bosstones, Avoid One Thing), Michael McDermott (ex-The Bouncing Souls, Joan Jett), Sammy Kay, J Duckworth (Newport Secret Six), and Craig Gorsline (The Circle City Deacons), have released a new song. It is called “Faith and Love” and is off their upcoming debut album Beliefs and Thieves which will be out on April 4 via Rad Girlfriend Records and Weights and Measures. The Kilograms will be touring the US with Big D and the Kids Table starting tomorrow and released their EP in 2024. Check out the song below.