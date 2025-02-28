Garbage to release new album

by Em Moore
Garbage has announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Let All That We Imagine Be The Light and will be out on May 30. The band hasn’t released any new music yet but they have unveiled the tracklist. Garbage released No Gods No Masters in 2021. Check out the tracklist below.
Let All That We Imagine Be The Light Tracklist
There’s No Future in Optimism
Chinese Fire Horse
Hold
Have We Met (The Void)
Sisyphus
Radical
Love to Give
Get Out My Face AKA Bad Kitty
R U Happy Now
The Day That I Met God