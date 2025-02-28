Garbage to release new album

Garbage has announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Let All That We Imagine Be The Light and will be out on May 30. The band hasn’t released any new music yet but they have unveiled the tracklist. Garbage released No Gods No Masters in 2021. Check out the tracklist below.

Let All That We Imagine Be The Light Tracklist

There’s No Future in Optimism

Chinese Fire Horse

Hold

Have We Met (The Void)

Sisyphus

Radical

Love to Give

Get Out My Face AKA Bad Kitty

R U Happy Now

The Day That I Met God