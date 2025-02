4 hours ago by Em Moore

Bonnie Trash have released a video for their song “Poison Kiss”. The video was directed by lead vocalist and lyricist Sarafina Bortolon-Vettor. The song is off their album Mourning You which is out now via Hand Drawn Dracula. We recently spoke with Sarafina and Emmalia about the album and you can read that interview right here. Bonnie Trash will be playing a handful of shows around Ontario this spring. Check out the video below.