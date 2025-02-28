Canadian music festival North By Northeast (NXNE) has announced its first wave of artists for the festival. Problem Patterns, Goddess, Big Milk, Bitch Stick, Frankie Flowers, Hormoans, Lunchmeat, Black Budget, Feura, Junko Daydream, Lightkeeper, Miss Mae, Monstrosa, and Full Throttle are among the bands announced.
NXNE will take place on June 11-15 in over 20 venues around Toronto, Ontario including Sankofa Square (formerly Yonge-Dundas Square), Lee’s Dance Cave, Lee’s Palace, Death and Taxes, Duffy’s Tavern, Infinity Room, Rivoli, The Pilot, and Redwood Theatre. Check out the first wave lineup in full below.
NXNE First Wave Lineup
538st (Vancouver, BC, Canada)
A Cure for Love (Columbus, OH, USA)
A Short Walk To Pluto (Toronto, ON, Canada)
Absolight (Trois-Rivières, QC, Canada)
A Weekend at Ramona’s (Toronto, ON, Canada)
activemirror (Oranjestad, Aruba, CARB)
Adam Ambrose (Vancouver, BC, Canada)
Alena Ciera (Washington D.C, USA)
Alex Dolphin (London, ON, Canada)
Andy Colonico (Welland, ON, Canada)
Attack the Sound (Chicago, IL, USA)
Ash Molloy (Torbay, NL, Canada)
Avery Jane (Montreal, QC, Canada)
B1GJuice (Part of the BitterJuice Collective) (Toronto, ON, Canada)
av club (Toronto, ON, Canada)
Basset (Toronto, ON, Canada)
Beach Season (Calgary, AB, Canada)
Bebe and Oona (Toronto, ON, Canada)
BIG MILK (Toronto, ON, Canada)
Bitch Stick (Toronto, ON, Canada)
Bitter&Broke (Scarborough, ON, Canada)
BlackBudget (Toronto, ON, Canada)
BongoBandana (Toronto, ON, Canada)
Boniface (Winnipeg, MB, Canada)
Bradley Hale (Heidelberg, ON, Canada)
BREE TAYLOR (Mississauga, ON, Canada)
Casual Cries for HELP (Halifax, NS, Canada)
CEC (Winnipeg, MB, Canada)
Certified Bad Guyz (Toronto, ON, Canada)
Chara Kai-Le (Toronto, ON, Canada)
City Circuits (Toronto, ON, Canada)
CMAGIC5 (Toronto, ON, Canada)
Cruel Hope (Toronto, ON, Canada)
Cure-Pipe (Saguenay, Québec, Canada)
Dandelion Highway (Toronto, ON, Canada)
DAPHNE (Vaughan, ON, Canada)
David San Clair (Drogheda, Louth, IRL)
Dead Roots (Waterloo, ON, Canada)
DEREV (Toronto, ON, Canada)
Diamond Weapon (Toronto, ON, Canada)
Discontinuity (Toronto, ON, Canada)
Dynesti (Toronto, ON, Canada)
Dov Beck-Levine (Toronto, ON, Canada)
Evan Denley (Toronto, ON, Canada)
Falls for the Elderly (London, ON, Canada)
Feura (Toronto, ON, Canada)
Fleeting Colours (Montreal, QC, Canada)
FRANKIE FLOWERS (Waterloo, ON, Canada)
Full Throttle (London, ON, Canada)
Garrett Neiles (Toronto, ON, Canada)
gee. (Mississauga, ON, Canada)
GODDESS (Hamilton/Toronto, ON, Canada)
Hendrika (Whitehorse, YT, Canada)
Honey Moon (Toronto, ON, Canada)
Hormoans (Toronto, ON, Canada)
Hotfix (Hamilton, ON, Canada)
Jade Hilton (Toronto, ON, Canada)
Jasmine Kiara (Toronto, ON, Canada)
Julie Title (Toronto, ON, Canada)
June Hawthorn (Toronto, ON, Canada)
Junko Daydream (London, ON, Canada)
Karen Lee Andrews (Sydney, NSW, AUS)
KING FALCON (New York, NY, USA)
Laraw (Montreal, QC, Canada)
LeeL (Hillsdale, NJ, USA)
Lennie Rayen (North Bay, ON, Canada)
LESS KILLJOY (Toronto, ON, Canada)
Lightkeeper (Toronto, ON, Canada)
Live Animals (Toronto, ON, Canada)
Living Dead Girl (Peterborough, ON, Canada)
Living Room for Small (Waterloo, ON, Canada)
Lost Faculty (Hamilton, ON, Canada)
Lostvoy (Toronto, ON, Canada)
LTtheMonk (Hamilton, ON, Canada)
LUELLA (Kingston, ON, Canada)
Lunchmeat (Toronto, ON, Canada)
magenta (Toronto, ON, Canada)
Matt Kristan and Elfrida (Hamilton, ON, Canada)
Mawzy (Toronto, ON, Canada)
Max Parker (Toronto, ON, Canada)
Melo Griffith (Ajax, ON, Canada)
Merv xx Gotti (Regina, SK, Canada)
Miss Mae (Brantford, ON, Canada)
Monstrosa (Toronto, ON, Canada)
Museums (Montréal, QC, Canada)
Noise Hotel (Ottawa, ON, Canada)
Orlas (New York, NY, USA)
oui merci (L’Assomption, QC, Canada)
papaya noon (Cardiff, WAL, UK)
Permilla (Niagara Falls, ON, Canada)
Problem Patterns (Belfast, NIR, UK)
Raveen (Toronto, ON, Canada)
Rebecca Sichon (Vancouver, BC, Canada)
RedFox (Montréal, QC, Canada)
Reno K.O.Q (Queens, NY, USA / Kingston Jamaica)
Sam Louis (Toronto, ON, Canada)
Sea of Lettuce (Calgary, AB, Canada)
Seago (Brampton, ON, Canada)
Shébani (Toronto, ON, Canada)
Spring Colours (Toronto, ON, Canada)
Sudden Waves (Montreal, QC, Canada)
Summer School (Seattle, WA, USA)
SWiiMS (Toronto, ON, Canada)
Tatum Quinn (Montréal, QC, Canada)
The Blue (Calgary, AB, Canada)
The Codas (Kingston, ON, Canada)
The Holy Gamblers (Toronto, ON, Canada)
The Jailbirds (Mississauga, ON, Canada)
The New Hires (Ottawa, ON, Canada)
The Order of the Precious Blood (St John’s, NL, Canada)
The Satisfactory (Toronto, ON, Canada)
Toddy (Vancouver, BC, Canada)
Tre. Charles (Durham, NC, USA)
TRUSS (Cleveland, OH, USA)
TWIST IT (Philadelphia, PA, USA)
VOYAGR (Buffalo, NY, USA)
Waahli (Montréal, QC, Canada)
Wedding (Toronto, ON, Canada)
Willem James Cowan (London, ON, Canada)
ZOCHI (Regina, SK, Canada)