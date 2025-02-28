Canadian music festival North By Northeast (NXNE) has announced its first wave of artists for the festival. Problem Patterns, Goddess, Big Milk, Bitch Stick, Frankie Flowers, Hormoans, Lunchmeat, Black Budget, Feura, Junko Daydream, Lightkeeper, Miss Mae, Monstrosa, and Full Throttle are among the bands announced.

NXNE will take place on June 11-15 in over 20 venues around Toronto, Ontario including Sankofa Square (formerly Yonge-Dundas Square), Lee’s Dance Cave, Lee’s Palace, Death and Taxes, Duffy’s Tavern, Infinity Room, Rivoli, The Pilot, and Redwood Theatre. Check out the first wave lineup in full below.