2 hours ago by Em Moore

Jeffrey Lewis has released a video for his new song “Just Fun”. The video was directed by Jack Kerley of Shibby Pictures. The song is off Jeffrey Lewis’ upcoming album The EVEN MORE Freewheelin' Jeffrey Lewis which will be out on March 21 via Don Giovanni Records and Blang Records. Jeffrey Lewis recently stopped by the Punknews Podcast to talk about the album and you can listen to that episode right here. Check out the video below.