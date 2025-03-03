Bob Vylan have announced US tour dates for this spring. The shows will kick off with their Coachella performance on April 12 in Indio, California and will wrap up on May 3 in Ridgewood, New York. Do Flame will be joining them from April 25 - May 3. Bob Vylan released their album Humble As The Sun in 2024. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Apr 12
|Coachella
|Indio, CA
|Apr 15
|The Fonda Theatre
|Los Angeles, CA
|Apr 19
|Coachella
|Indio, CA
|Apr 25
|Hi-Dive
|Denver, CO
|Apr 28
|Beat Kitchen
|Chicago, IL
|Apr 30
|The Middle East
|Cambridge, MA
|May 01
|Songbyrd
|Washington, DC
|May 02
|Kung Fu Necktie
|Philadelphia, PA
|May 03
|TV Eye
|Ridgewood, NY