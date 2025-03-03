Bob Vylan to tour US

Bob Vylan have announced US tour dates for this spring. The shows will kick off with their Coachella performance on April 12 in Indio, California and will wrap up on May 3 in Ridgewood, New York. Do Flame will be joining them from April 25 - May 3. Bob Vylan released their album Humble As The Sun in 2024. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Apr 12CoachellaIndio, CA
Apr 15The Fonda TheatreLos Angeles, CA
Apr 19CoachellaIndio, CA
Apr 25Hi-DiveDenver, CO
Apr 28Beat KitchenChicago, IL
Apr 30The Middle EastCambridge, MA
May 01SongbyrdWashington, DC
May 02Kung Fu NecktiePhiladelphia, PA
May 03TV EyeRidgewood, NY