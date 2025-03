Deafheaven have released a video for their new song “Heathen”. The video was produced and directed by Muted Windows. The song is off their upcoming album Lonely People With Power which will be out on March 28 via Roadrunner Records. Deafheaven released their 10th-anniversary remix / remaster of Sunbather in 2023 and released their album Infinite Granite in 2021. Check out the video below.