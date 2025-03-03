Cloakroom have released their latest studio album titled Last Leg of the Human Table Today last week. The album is out via Closed Casket Activities, see below to stream the album. The band will also be touring North America this spring with select dates supported by Null and a Brooklyn, NY and Los Angeles, CA date for Slide Away 2025.
