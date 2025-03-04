Green Day cancel Australian show due to Cyclone Alfred

Green Day have announced the cancellation of their final show on the Australian leg of their Saviors tour due to extreme weather conditions caused by Cyclone Alfred. The show was scheduled to take place at Robina Stadium in Queensland on March 4. The cyclone is expected to bring with it wind speeds of up to 130km/hour and up to 450mm of rain.

The band announced the cancellation in an Instagram story which reads,

”Hey Australia, unfortunately due to circumstances out of our control, tomorrow’s Gold Coast show has been cancelled. With Cyclone Alfred bringing some seriously nasty weather, it’s just not possible to go ahead safely. We know this is a huge disasterppointment, and we’re just as bummed as you are. Stay safe out there!”

Robina Stadium also released a statement on Instagram which reads in part,



”We know how excited fans were for the concert and we share your disappointment. Concert organizers explored every opportunity to go ahead with the event, but the safety and travel certainty of concert goers, performers, and staff cannot be ensured under current conditions.”

Green Day will be touring Europe in the summer and released Saviors in 2024.