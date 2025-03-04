Pyramids to release new album, share “Fools Gold (Mi Vida Ha Ida Pa Atras)” video

Pyramids have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Pythagoras and will be out on May 2 via The Flenser. The band has also released a video for their new song “Fools Gold (Mi Vida Ha Ida Pa Atras)” which was directed and edited by Rich Loren Balling. Pyramids released their album A Northern Meadow in 2015. Check out the video and tracklist below.