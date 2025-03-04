Pyramids to release new album, share “Fools Gold (Mi Vida Ha Ida Pa Atras)” video

by Em Moore
Pyramids have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Pythagoras and will be out on May 2 via The Flenser. The band has also released a video for their new song “Fools Gold (Mi Vida Ha Ida Pa Atras)” which was directed and edited by Rich Loren Balling. Pyramids released their album A Northern Meadow in 2015. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Pythagoras Tracklist
Fools Gold (Mi Vida Ha Ido Pa Atras)
Pretty Pigs
Bones and Eggshells
Mira Mirame Brillar
Brine
Cracks
God of Light