Pyramids to release new album, share “Fools Gold (Mi Vida Ha Ida Pa Atras)” video

Pyramids
by

Pyramids have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Pythagoras and will be out on May 2 via The Flenser. The band has also released a video for their new song “Fools Gold (Mi Vida Ha Ida Pa Atras)” which was directed and edited by Rich Loren Balling. Pyramids released their album A Northern Meadow in 2015. Check out the video and tracklist below.

Pythagoras Tracklist

Fools Gold (Mi Vida Ha Ido Pa Atras)

Pretty Pigs

Bones and Eggshells

Mira Mirame Brillar

Brine

Cracks

God of Light