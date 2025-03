Tours 12 hours ago by Em Moore

The Offspring have announced North American tour dates for this summer. Jimmy Eat World and New Found Glory will be joining them on all dates. The tour will kick off on July 11 in West Palm Beach, Florida and wrap up on September 7 in Denver, Colorado. Tickets go on sale on March 7. The Offspring will be touring Europe starting in September and released their album Supercharged in 2024. Check out the dates below.