The Offspring / Jimmy Eat World / New Found Glory (North America)

The Offspring
The Offspring have announced North American tour dates for this summer. Jimmy Eat World and New Found Glory will be joining them on all dates. The tour will kick off on July 11 in West Palm Beach, Florida and wrap up on September 7 in Denver, Colorado. Tickets go on sale on March 7. The Offspring will be touring Europe starting in September and released their album Supercharged in 2024. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
07/11West Palm Beach, FLiThink Financial Amphitheatre 
07/12Tampa, FLMIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre 
07/15Alpharetta, GAAmeris Bank Amphitheatre 
07/16Raleigh, NCCoastal Credit Union Music Park
 07/18Virginia Beach, VAVeterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach 
07/19Bristow, VAJiffy Lube Live 
07/20Scranton, PAThe Pavilion at Montage Mountain
 07/22Syracuse, NYEmpower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview 
07/23Toronto, ONBudweiser Stage 
07/25Cincinnati, OHRiverbend Music Center 
07/26Noblesville, INRuoff Music Center
 07/27Clarkston, MIPine Knob Music Theatre 
07/29Camden, NJFreedom Mortgage Pavilion
 07/30Mansfield, MAXfinity Center 
08/01Bethel, NYBethel Woods Center for The Arts
 08/02Holmdel, NJPNC Bank Arts Center
 08/03Wantagh, NYNorthwell at Jones Beach Theater
 08/13Cuyahoga Falls, OHBlossom Music Center 
08/15Minneapolis, MNTarget Center 
08/16Tinley Park, ILCredit Union 1 Amphitheatre 
08/17Maryland Heights, MOHollywood Casino Amphitheatre 
08/20Ridgedale, MOThunder Ridge Nature Arena
 08/22Dallas, TXDos Equis Pavilion 
08/23The Woodlands, TXThe Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion 
08/24Austin, TXGermania Insurance Amphitheater
 08/26Albuquerque, NMIsleta Amphitheater
 08/27Phoenix, AZTalking Stick Resort Amphitheatre 
08/29Inglewood, CAKia Forum (no Jimmy Eat World) 
08/30Mountain View, CAShoreline Amphitheatre
 08/31Wheatland, CAToyota Amphitheatre 
09/03Auburn, WAWhite River Amphitheatre 
09/04Ridgefield, WACascades Amphitheater 
09/06West Valley City, UTUtah First Credit Union Amphitheatre 
09/07Denver, COBall Arena