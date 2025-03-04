The Offspring have announced North American tour dates for this summer. Jimmy Eat World and New Found Glory will be joining them on all dates. The tour will kick off on July 11 in West Palm Beach, Florida and wrap up on September 7 in Denver, Colorado. Tickets go on sale on March 7. The Offspring will be touring Europe starting in September and released their album Supercharged in 2024. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|07/11
|West Palm Beach, FL
|iThink Financial Amphitheatre
|07/12
|Tampa, FL
|MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
|07/15
|Alpharetta, GA
|Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
|07/16
|Raleigh, NC
|Coastal Credit Union Music Park
|07/18
|Virginia Beach, VA
|Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
|07/19
|Bristow, VA
|Jiffy Lube Live
|07/20
|Scranton, PA
|The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
|07/22
|Syracuse, NY
|Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview
|07/23
|Toronto, ON
|Budweiser Stage
|07/25
|Cincinnati, OH
|Riverbend Music Center
|07/26
|Noblesville, IN
|Ruoff Music Center
|07/27
|Clarkston, MI
|Pine Knob Music Theatre
|07/29
|Camden, NJ
|Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
|07/30
|Mansfield, MA
|Xfinity Center
|08/01
|Bethel, NY
|Bethel Woods Center for The Arts
|08/02
|Holmdel, NJ
|PNC Bank Arts Center
|08/03
|Wantagh, NY
|Northwell at Jones Beach Theater
|08/13
|Cuyahoga Falls, OH
|Blossom Music Center
|08/15
|Minneapolis, MN
|Target Center
|08/16
|Tinley Park, IL
|Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
|08/17
|Maryland Heights, MO
|Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
|08/20
|Ridgedale, MO
|Thunder Ridge Nature Arena
|08/22
|Dallas, TX
|Dos Equis Pavilion
|08/23
|The Woodlands, TX
|The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
|08/24
|Austin, TX
|Germania Insurance Amphitheater
|08/26
|Albuquerque, NM
|Isleta Amphitheater
|08/27
|Phoenix, AZ
|Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
|08/29
|Inglewood, CA
|Kia Forum (no Jimmy Eat World)
|08/30
|Mountain View, CA
|Shoreline Amphitheatre
|08/31
|Wheatland, CA
|Toyota Amphitheatre
|09/03
|Auburn, WA
|White River Amphitheatre
|09/04
|Ridgefield, WA
|Cascades Amphitheater
|09/06
|West Valley City, UT
|Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
|09/07
|Denver, CO
|Ball Arena