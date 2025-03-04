Tillsonburg, Ontario-based music festival Buddies Fest has announced its first-wave lineup for this year. ALL, Snodgrass, Chris Cresswell, Loviet, Greg Norton, The Drew Thomson Foundation, Jim Bryson, Pkew Pkew Pkew, Drag The River, Single Mothers, Wise Guise, Jeremy Porter, Scott Reynolds, Guilhem, Kicksie, Dog Party, onelinedrawing, Chad Price Peace Coalition, Rad Owl, Walt Hamburger, and Chuck Coles and Kenda Legaspi of The Creepshow will be playing the festival. Buddies Fest will take place at the Mill Inn + Eatery and Paddy’s Underground in Tillsonburg, Ontario.
