TVOD to release debut full-length album, share “Uniform” video

by Em Moore
TVOD have announced that they will be releasing their debut full-length album. It is called Party Time and will be out on May 9 via Mothland. The band has also released a video for their new song “Uniform” which was directed by Tyler Wright and Mem Pahl. TVOD released their two-song single Poppies in 2023 and released their EP Victory Garden in 2021. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Party Time Tracklist
1. Uniform
2. Car Wreck
3. Pool House
4. Empty Boy
5. Super Spy
6. MUD
7. Wells Fargo
8. Alcohol
9. Take It All Away
10. Bend
11. Party Time