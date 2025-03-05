TVOD to release debut full-length album, share “Uniform” video

TVOD have announced that they will be releasing their debut full-length album. It is called Party Time and will be out on May 9 via Mothland. The band has also released a video for their new song “Uniform” which was directed by Tyler Wright and Mem Pahl. TVOD released their two-song single Poppies in 2023 and released their EP Victory Garden in 2021. Check out the video and tracklist below.