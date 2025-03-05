Listen to the new track by Strange Neighbors!

Today we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of the new song by New York City-based power pop-punk band Strange Neighbors! The song is called “Hate Me Less” and is off their upcoming album People Pleasers Pleasing People. Speaking to Punknews about the track lead vocalist Aidan Strange said,



"I wrote 'Hate Me Less' from the depths of a haunted nostalgia that has weaved a thread throughout multiple previous failed relationships. I was reflecting on a recent breakup in which I recognized I was putting off ending it for far too long, worried about hurting the person, but in the end hurting us both worse. In the process, I was recollecting other relationships in which I was the one being betrayed, cheated on, or cheated with. Being on the flip side, being the 'breaker' really affected me until I had to realize that I could hold both the guilt of handling things poorly, but also realizing I deserved to be treated better the whole time. In the end it became a song about memories, regret, feeling messy, and ultimately, one of hope…but from a healthy distance.”

”Hate Me Less” will hit streaming services on March 6. People Pleasers Pleasing People will be out on April 18 via Mint 400 Records and you can pre-save it right here. Listen to “Hate Me Less” below!