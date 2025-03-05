Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 video released

Tony Hawk will release Pro skater 3 + 4 on July 11. The game is a updated version of those two early 200s game swith new graphics and other tweaks. Songs confirmed for the soundtrack include: ""Amoeba" by Adolescents, "Ace of Spades" by Motorhead, "Mass Appeal" by Gang Starr, "96 Quite Bitter Beings" by CKY, "Not the Same" by Bodyjar, and "Outta Here" by KRS-One. The new version is developed by Iron Galaxy studio. You can see the trailer below, though notably, most of the footage in the trailer is not from the game itself.