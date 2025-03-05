Check out the new video by MikelParis of O.A.R. and G. Love!

Today, we are pumped to debut the new video by MikelParis of O.A.R.! It's called "HitMe" and features G,Love of G.Love and Special Sauce.

MikelParis' new album, GuitarDrumming 0I, finds the O.A.R. keyboardist/percussion putting all his skills to work in a unique way. The LP features Paris on guitar, playing in a swinging bluesy-folk style, but he also uses the insturment's other dimensions, banging on it, shaking it, and using all aspects of the instrument to make some noise. While Paris rattles the guitar, G. Love comes in and shakes it up with some blues harmonica.

Speaking to Punknews, MikelParis said, "'HitMe' was an experiment on how the GuitarDrumming sound can connect and have a dialogue with the drums and harmonica. I'm honored to have G. Love play harp and bring incredible feel and tone to the song. This inspired me to explore how my distorted "mouth -bone" can connect with the harp. Lyrically, it’s about getting back up when you fall and becoming stronger from the experience."

You can check out the video below.