M(h)aol to release new album, share “DM:AM” video

by Em Moore
M(h)aol have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Something Soft and will be out on May 16 via Merge Records and TULLE. The band has also released a video for their new song “DM:AM” which was created by Constance Keane and Colleen Lee. M(h)aol released their album Attachment Styles in 2023. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Something Soft Tracklist
Pursuit
I Miss My Dog
You Are Temporary, But the Internet Is Forever
DM:AM
E8/N16
Vin Diesel
Clementine
Snare
IBS
1800-Call-Me-Back
Coda