M(h)aol to release new album, share “DM:AM” video

M(h)aol have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Something Soft and will be out on May 16 via Merge Records and TULLE. The band has also released a video for their new song “DM:AM” which was created by Constance Keane and Colleen Lee. M(h)aol released their album Attachment Styles in 2023. Check out the video and tracklist below.