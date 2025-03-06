M(h)aol to release new album, share “DM:AM” video

M(h)aol
by

M(h)aol have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Something Soft and will be out on May 16 via Merge Records and TULLE. The band has also released a video for their new song “DM:AM” which was created by Constance Keane and Colleen Lee. M(h)aol released their album Attachment Styles in 2023. Check out the video and tracklist below.

Something Soft Tracklist

Pursuit

I Miss My Dog

You Are Temporary, But the Internet Is Forever

DM:AM

E8/N16

Vin Diesel

Clementine

Snare

IBS

1800-Call-Me-Back

Coda