New Jersey mooches The Bouncing Souls have announced the date for their annual summer party. The 2025 edition of 'Stoked For The Summer' will happen on August 16th at the legendary Stone Pony in Asbury Park, NJ. No supports have been announced yet, however tickets will go on sale this Friday, March 7th, 2025. See below to view the posting.
Previous StoryTours: Superbloom / Footballhead / Bleary Eyed (Midwest and Texas)
The Bouncing Souls announced Stoked For The Summer 2025
The Kilograms: "Faith and Love"
Bouncing Souls / H20 / Dave Hause / School Drugs / Adolescents / The Jack Knives (US and BC)
Bouncing Souls, Frank Turner, Dave Hause, Speedy Ortiz, more to play Sing Us Home 2025
The Kilograms to release debut album, share "Beliefs and Thieves"