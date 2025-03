8 hours ago by Em Moore

The Jesus Lizard has released a new song. It is called “I’m Tired of Being Your Mother” and is the third single that the band has released so far this year. The three songs - “I’m Tired of Being Your Mother”, “Cost of Living”, and “Westside” - will be released as a Record Store Day Exclusive EP called Flux. That will be out on April 12 in independent record stores. The Jesus Lizard released their album Rack in 2024 and will be touring the US in May. Check out the song below.