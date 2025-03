7 hours ago by Em Moore

Vestigio and Pests have announced that they will be playing a double record release show together. Vestigio will be celebrating the release of their self-titled album and Pests will be celebrating the release of their new EP Call of the Void. Both releases will be out on Undocumented Records. UZU and Maldacht will be joining them. The show will take place on April 5 at the Hard Luck Bar in Toronto, Ontario.