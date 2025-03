7 hours ago by Em Moore

Australia-based punk artist Ecca Vandal has released a video for her new song “Cruising to Self Soothe”. The video was directed by Ecca Vandal and Richie Buxton and was filmed at Knox Skate Park in Knox, Australia. The song was released last month as a standalone single. Ecca Vandal released a handful of singles in 2024 and released her self-titled album in 2017. Check out the video below.