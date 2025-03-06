Alien Boy to release new album, share “Changes” video

by Em Moore
Alien Boy have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called You Wanna Fade? and will be out on May 9 via Get Better Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “Changes” which was directed, shot, and edited by Sjur Hjeltness of Long Drive Films. Alien Boy will be touring the US in May with Phony and released their album Don’t Know What I Am in 2021. Check out the video and tracklist below.
You Wanna Fade? Tracklist
1. Scrub Me Clean
2. Changes
3. I Broke My World
4. You Want Me Too
5. Cold Air
6. Rhythm of Control
7. Morning
8. Another Brand New Me
9. Picture of You
10. Everything Stays
11. Bleeding In Yr Pocket
12. You Wanna Fade?
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Details
|5.9
|Portland, OR
|Polaris Hall
|w/ Conspire, Phony
|5.10
|Seattle, WA
|Vera Project
|w/ Supercrush, Phony
|5.11
|Eugene, OR
|House Show
|w/ Growing Pains, Phony
|5.13
|Reno, NV
|Holland Project
|w/Phony
|5.14
|San Francisco, CA
|Neck of The Woods
|w/ Pop Free, Spirit Dive, Phony
|5.15
|Fullerton, CA
|Programme
|w/ Pop Free, Spirit Dive, Phony
|5.16
|Los Angeles, CA
|Make Out Music
|w/Phony