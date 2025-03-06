Alien Boy to release new album, share “Changes” video

Alien Boy
by

Alien Boy have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called You Wanna Fade? and will be out on May 9 via Get Better Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “Changes” which was directed, shot, and edited by Sjur Hjeltness of Long Drive Films. Alien Boy will be touring the US in May with Phony and released their album Don’t Know What I Am in 2021. Check out the video and tracklist below.

You Wanna Fade? Tracklist

1. Scrub Me Clean

2. Changes

3. I Broke My World

4. You Want Me Too

5. Cold Air

6. Rhythm of Control

7. Morning

8. Another Brand New Me

9. Picture of You

10. Everything Stays

11. Bleeding In Yr Pocket

12. You Wanna Fade?

DateCityVenueDetails
5.9Portland, ORPolaris Hallw/ Conspire, Phony
5.10Seattle, WAVera Projectw/ Supercrush, Phony
5.11Eugene, ORHouse Showw/ Growing Pains, Phony
5.13Reno, NVHolland Projectw/Phony
5.14San Francisco, CANeck of The Woodsw/ Pop Free, Spirit Dive, Phony
5.15Fullerton, CAProgrammew/ Pop Free, Spirit Dive, Phony
5.16Los Angeles, CAMake Out Musicw/Phony