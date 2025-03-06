Alien Boy to release new album, share “Changes” video

Alien Boy have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called You Wanna Fade? and will be out on May 9 via Get Better Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “Changes” which was directed, shot, and edited by Sjur Hjeltness of Long Drive Films. Alien Boy will be touring the US in May with Phony and released their album Don’t Know What I Am in 2021. Check out the video and tracklist below.