Listen to BUG MOMENT's new EP and read a track-by-track breakdown!

Today we are stoked to bring you the track-by-track breakdown of the new EP by Milwaukee-based emo band BUG MOMENT ! The EP is called The Lazer Collection and is available everywhere now. It features five tracks that find the band pushing their sound to new heights with exciting arrangements, lyrics that are both hard-hitting and introspective, and plenty of video game references. We caught up with the band to hear the stories behind each of the tracks. Listen to The Lazer Collection and read the track-by-track breakdown below!

The Lazer Collection Track-By-Track Breakdown

Destroy All Monsters (feat. Heccra)

This track is about the process of seeing yourself through hard times and coming out better as a result. More specifically, the pain of being hurt by someone, which oftentimes hurts both of you in the long run, with growth within yourself being the only silver lining you can take from the situation. The lyrics at the climax of the song "Sold my soul for all of this pain, shed my molt into something bigger and beautiful" being the most direct interpolation. The lyrics over the course of the song follow the same linearity of accepting that vulnerability almost always precedes growth.

Purple Guy

An up-tempo take on a near death experience in which the narrator recounts their experience in a nigh-fatal car accident. With lyrics like "Sometimes I wish the drywall put me under, it would be an easier way out" singer Jasmine Rosenblatt details her struggle to adjust after her brush with the end. That is coupled with the throes of a toxic relationship. In the lines “Did you need an alibi to convince me you weren't with her?" "Is there anything I can do to make up the mistakes that I've made with you?" her battle with compounding struggles is on full display, with both instances occurring almost simultaneously.

Arbiter

A surprisingly chipper tune dedicated to the longing to be loved by someone, self-doubt, and sacrificing your own happiness in return for validation. "Step on me, at least I'll be under you again" recounts feeling powerless, and accepting that as it is.

Chaos Emerald

This chugging, overdriven cut emphasizes overarching themes of desperation and solitude found across the E.P. "Did you see me for what I was? Dancing in my room in all your clothes" tells of the vulnerability, and questionable self-worth spurred by unrequited love.

Moonlight Greatsword

A tale of opportunities passing you by, and missed connections brought about by circumstance. Pining after something that can’t be guaranteed. "It was the right place at the wrong time" highlights the aforementioned themes best. It's a duet with Gray and Jasmine both voicing their frustrations of feeling helpless.