ameokama releases video for “my fears have become fetishes”

ameokama, the solo project of Aki McCullough of A Constant Knowledge of Death, Nu House Studios, and formerly of Dreamwell, has released a video for her song “my fears have become fetishes”. The video was filmed by Katharine Lane of Audsounds and features additional footage by Mara Knoecklein.

The song is off ameokama’s debut album i will be clouds in the morning and rain in the evening which was released last month. Half of the proceeds from the album will be donated directly to the transition and safety funds of trans people. We spoke with Aki about the album last month and you can read that interview right here. Check out the video below.