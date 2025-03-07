Toronto-based DIY punk festival New Friends Fest has announced its lineup for this year.

On The Might of Princes, Snowing, Beau Navire (reunion), The Saddest Landscape, Rolo Tomassi (playing their first show in Canada), Home Is Where, State Faults, Gillian Carter, Your Arms Are My Cocoon, Animal Faces (reunion), Senza, Respire, Tenue, Sadness (playing their first show in Canada), Piri Reis, Saton, Capacities, Slow Fire Pistol, Nuvolascura, Lori, Life, Bulletsbetweentongues, Edhochuli, Botfly, Mt. Oriander, Swimming, Drought, Bloom Dream, Drive Your Plow Over the Bones of the Dead, Pyre, Piper Maru, Gingerbee, Ideailedyournumber, Ceasae, Kaiba, Keening, and The Disaster will be playing the festival.

New Friends Fest will take place on August 1-3 at the Lithuanian House in Toronto, Ontario with a pre-fest show happening on July 31. Full weekend passes are now available.