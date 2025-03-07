Listen to a new track by Personality Cult!

Today we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of the new track by Durham, North Carolina-based punks Personality Cult! The song is called “Careful” and is off their upcoming album Dilated. Speaking to Punknews about the song, Ben Carr said,



”'Careful' was the first track written for the new record. I demoed it out a couple years back and we've been playing it live ever since, and I think it's a good introduction to the new record. Dilated as a whole is kind of a review of Citalopram and capitalism, both of which I'm not a big fan of. We recorded it at The Daisy Chain in NYC with our longtime collaborator Ian Rose engineering and Jeff Burke producing.”

Dilated will be out on May 2 via Dirtnap Records and you can pre-order it right here. Listen to “Careful” below!