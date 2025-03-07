Episode #693 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode, John, Sam, and Em pay tribute to the late, great David Johansen of the New York Dolls. They also discuss the week’s news including Scowl’s new video, Billy Idol’s upcoming album, the lineups for Pouzza Fest and Best Friends Forever Fest, Integrity working on new music, and Peter Murphy’s new shirt. Sam also regales John and Em will stories about her recent trip to Paris. Listen to the episode below!