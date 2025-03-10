Ottawa Punk Fest has announced its lineup for this year. Single Mothers, Pkew Pkew Pkew, Alturna, Qwan, Rig Time, Concrete Ties, Passenger Princess, Alley Beers, and Steve and the Stabwounds will be playing on the first day of the festival, June 27.

Dopethrone, Death Whellers, Klawfield, Motherland, Dreaded Rebels, Victor Complex, Obalysk, Hot Jupiter, and Bungleberry will be playing on day 2, June 28.

Both shows will take place at Saw in Ottawa, Ontario. The poster was created by Marcelo Omegna.