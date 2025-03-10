Propagandhi to release new album, share “At Peace” lyric video

Propagandhi
by

Propagandhi have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called At Peace and will be out on May 2 via Epitaph Records. The band has also released a lyric video for the title track which was animated by Lucius Amberg. Propagandhi released Victory Lap in 2017. Check out the video and tracklist below.

At Peace Tracklist

Guiding Lights

At Peace

Cat Guy

No Longer Young

Rented P.A.

Stargazing

God of Avarice

Prismatic Spray (The Tinder Date)

Benito’s Earlier Work

Vampires Are Real

Fire Season

Day By Day

Something Needs to Die But Maybe It’s Not You