Propagandhi to release new album, share “At Peace” lyric video

by Em Moore
Propagandhi have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called At Peace and will be out on May 2 via Epitaph Records. The band has also released a lyric video for the title track which was animated by Lucius Amberg. Propagandhi released Victory Lap in 2017. Check out the video and tracklist below.
At Peace Tracklist
Guiding Lights
At Peace
Cat Guy
No Longer Young
Rented P.A.
Stargazing
God of Avarice
Prismatic Spray (The Tinder Date)
Benito’s Earlier Work
Vampires Are Real
Fire Season
Day By Day
Something Needs to Die But Maybe It’s Not You