Soundwalk Collective and Patti Smith to release new EP, share “Children of Chernobyl”

Soundwalk Collective and Patti Smith have announced that they will be releasing a new EP. It is called Correspondences Vol II and will be out on March 21 via Bella Union. The EP features two new tracks, “Children of Chernobyl” and “The Acolyte, The Artist and Nature”, the first of which is out now. Correspondences Vol II is a follow-up to their Correspondences Vol I album that was released in 2024. Soundwalk Collective with Patti Smith will be hosting exhibitions of their work and performing live in Korea and Japan in the spring. Check out the song and dates below.

Photo by Rita Carmo