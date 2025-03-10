Nova Twins to release new album, share “Soprano”

Nova Twins have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Parasites and Butterflies and will be out on August 29 via Marshall Records. The band has also released a new song called “Soprano”.

Nova Twins will be touring the UK and Europe this fall and tickets will go on sale on March 14. The band has two US dates in July, both at Vans Warped Tour. Nova Twins released their album Supernova in 2022. Check out the song, tracklist, and dates below.