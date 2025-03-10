Nova Twins to release new album, share “Soprano”

Nova Twins
by

Nova Twins have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Parasites and Butterflies and will be out on August 29 via Marshall Records. The band has also released a new song called “Soprano”.

Nova Twins will be touring the UK and Europe this fall and tickets will go on sale on March 14. The band has two US dates in July, both at Vans Warped Tour. Nova Twins released their album Supernova in 2022. Check out the song, tracklist, and dates below.

Parasites and Butterflies Tracklist

Glory

PIranha

Monsters

Soprano

Drip

N.O.V.A.

Sandman

Hummingbird

Parallel Universe

Hide and Seek

Hurricane

Black Roses

DateCityVenue
7/26-7/27Long Beach, CAVans Warped Tour  
9/17Utrecht, NLTivoli Vredenburg
 9/18Tilburg, NLO13 
9/19Ghent, BEClub Wintercircus 
9/21Cologne, DELuxor 
9/22Berlin, DEFrannz Club
 9/23Warsaw, PLHybrydy 
9/25Prague, CZRock Café 
9/26Munich, DEStrom 
9/27Vienna, ATFlex
 9/29Zürich, CHKomplex Klub
 9/30Milan, ITSanteria Toscana 31 
10/1Lyon, FRLe Transbordeur
10/3Barcelona, ESLa (2)
10/4Madrid, ESSala Villanos
10/6Toulouse, FRLe Rex
10/7Angers, FRChabada
10/8Paris, FRAlhambra
10/10Lille, FRLe Grand Mix
10/11Bristol, UKSWX
10/12Glasgow, ScotlandSWG3 TV Studio
10/14Dublin, IEButton Factory
10/15Manchester, UKO2 Ritz
10/17Wolverhampton, UKWulfrun Hall
10/18London, UKO2 Forum Kentish Town