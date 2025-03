15 hours ago by Em Moore

Ultra Deluxe have released a new song called “Outstretched Towards the Sun”. It features Liz Asheley on trombone and Thuy Nguyen on violin. The song is off their upcoming album The Floria Wars which will be out on March 28 via Lonely Ghost Records. Ultra Deluxe released their album Intake Occupation in 2022. Check out the song below.