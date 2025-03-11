Record Setter to release new EP, share “peace in a memory”

Denton, Texas-based Record Setter has announced that they will be releasing a new EP. It is called Evoke Invoke and will be out on April 4. The band has also released a visualizer for the first single from the EP, “peace in a memory” which was created by Jacob Mitchell. Record Setter released dissection lesson, their split with Home Is Where, in 2022 and released their album I Owe You Nothing in 2020. Check out the video and tracklist below.