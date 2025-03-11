Provoker to release new album, share “Another Boy” video

Provoker
by

Los Angeles-based Provoker have announced that they will be releasing their third album. It is called Mausoleum and will be out on May 9 via YEAR0001. The band has also released a video for their new song “Another Boy” which was directed by Andrea Riba. Provoker released the deluxe version of their album Demon Compass in 2024. Check out the video and tracklist below.

Mausoleum Tracklist

Swarm of Flies

Tears In The Club

Prisoner of Love

Pantomime

Germaphobe

Another Boy

Gun2MyHead

Glow In The Dark

Mausoleum

Singing Gun

Replay