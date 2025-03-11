Provoker to release new album, share “Another Boy” video

by Em Moore
Los Angeles-based Provoker have announced that they will be releasing their third album. It is called Mausoleum and will be out on May 9 via YEAR0001. The band has also released a video for their new song “Another Boy” which was directed by Andrea Riba. Provoker released the deluxe version of their album Demon Compass in 2024. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Mausoleum Tracklist
Swarm of Flies
Tears In The Club
Prisoner of Love
Pantomime
Germaphobe
Another Boy
Gun2MyHead
Glow In The Dark
Mausoleum
Singing Gun
Replay