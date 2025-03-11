Social Distortion cancel European tour

This story has been updated. Social Distortion have announced the cancellation of their upcoming European tour. The tour was supposed to start on April 2 and run until April 26. The band announced the cancellation of the tour in an Instagram post which reads,



”Due to unforeseen production delays with our forthcoming album, we regret to announce that Social Distortion’s upcoming European tour has been canceled. We sincerely apologize to our fans and appreciate your patience as we focus on finishing the record. Ticket holders can seek refunds at their original point of purchase.”

The band shared a follow-up post on Instagram a few hours after their initial post which reads,



Just wanted to follow up news of April European tour cancellation. I apologize to all who have been disappointed and inconvenienced by this. I feel it needs a contextual explanation. Due to the health issue which began April ‘23, this put EVERYTHING to a complete halt for an entire year. We were halfway done w record. In ‘24 we had reschedule two huge American tours which had to be postponed until I had a clean bill of health. “If I had a clean bill of health. “ Throughout this, we’ve had to get back in studio to finish this album working producer, engineer’s schedules. Everyone is playing catch up. I can’t tell you how hard I’m working on all fronts to bring you this long awaited album. Please bear with us. We will be in Europe next year w a dynamite 🧨 tour so excited to share with you all. P.S. Tickets will be refunded I assure you. All my sincerity, Mike Ness.

You can see the posts in full below.