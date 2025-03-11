Babe Report: “DIY2K”

Chicago-based Babe Report has released a new song. It is called “DIY2K” and is available digitally via Exploding In Sound Records. Babe Report will be touring the US and Canada starting on Saturday and released their album Did You Get Better in 2024. Check out the song and dates below.

DateCityVenue
03/15Chicago, ILBottom Lounge (w/ Ovlov, Krill 2, & Bursting)
03/28Dekalb, IL7th Street Space (w/ Humdrum & Ovef Ow)
03/29St Louis, MOPlatypus (w/ Hennen (Shady Bug solo))
03/30Lexington, KYAl's Bar
03/31Cincinnati, OHThe Comet Bar
04/02Pittsburgh, PAThe Government Center
04/03Reading, PACloud 10 (w/ The Squonks)
04/04Philadelphia, PACousin Danny's (w/ Maneka, Snoozer, & Special World)
04/05Brooklyn, NYPurgatory (w/ Maneka & Groupie)
04/06Boston, MAThe Rockwell (w/ Lady Pills)
04/08Portsmouth, NHWSCA (w/ Black Norse)
04/09Burlington, VTRadio Bean (w/ Prewn & Greaseface)
04/10Montreal, QCL'Escogriffe Bar Spectacle
04/11Toronto, ONThe Baby G
04/12Grand Rapids, MIRewind