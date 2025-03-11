Babe Report: “DIY2K”

by Em Moore
Chicago-based Babe Report has released a new song. It is called “DIY2K” and is available digitally via Exploding In Sound Records. Babe Report will be touring the US and Canada starting on Saturday and released their album Did You Get Better in 2024. Check out the song and dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|03/15
|Chicago, IL
|Bottom Lounge (w/ Ovlov, Krill 2, & Bursting)
|03/28
|Dekalb, IL
|7th Street Space (w/ Humdrum & Ovef Ow)
|03/29
|St Louis, MO
|Platypus (w/ Hennen (Shady Bug solo))
|03/30
|Lexington, KY
|Al's Bar
|03/31
|Cincinnati, OH
|The Comet Bar
|04/02
|Pittsburgh, PA
|The Government Center
|04/03
|Reading, PA
|Cloud 10 (w/ The Squonks)
|04/04
|Philadelphia, PA
|Cousin Danny's (w/ Maneka, Snoozer, & Special World)
|04/05
|Brooklyn, NY
|Purgatory (w/ Maneka & Groupie)
|04/06
|Boston, MA
|The Rockwell (w/ Lady Pills)
|04/08
|Portsmouth, NH
|WSCA (w/ Black Norse)
|04/09
|Burlington, VT
|Radio Bean (w/ Prewn & Greaseface)
|04/10
|Montreal, QC
|L'Escogriffe Bar Spectacle
|04/11
|Toronto, ON
|The Baby G
|04/12
|Grand Rapids, MI
|Rewind