Sunny Day Real Estate have announced that they will be touring North America this spring. The tour will begin on May 28 in Montreal and will wrap up on September 24 in Vancouver. The band will be playing tracks from across their entire catalog. Tickets go on sale to the general public on March 14 but pre-sales will be taking place on March 12 and 13. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|May 28
|Montreal, QC
|Theatre Beanfield
|May 29
|Toronto, ON
|The Danforth Music Hall
|May 31
|Albany, NY
|Empire Live
|Jun 01
|Portland, ME
|State Theatre
|Jun 04
|Buffalo, NY
|Electric City
|Jun 05
|Asbury Park, NJ
|Asbury Lanes
|Jun 07
|Richmond, VA
|The National
|Jun 08
|Wilmington, DE
|The Queen
|Sep 03
|Tacoma, WA
|Spanish Ballroom
|Sep 06
|Boise, ID
|Knitting Factory
|Sep 08
|Sacramento, CA
|Ace of Spades
|Sep 10
|Santa Cruz, CA
|The Catalyst
|Sep 12
|Ventura, CA
|Ventura Music Hall
|Sep 14
|Phoenix, AZ
|The Van Buren
|Sep 15
|Pioneertown, CA
|Pappy & Harriet's
|Sep 17
|Salt Lake City, UT
|The Grand at The Complex
|Sep 19
|Boulder, CO
|Boulder Theater
|Sep 21
|Billings, MT
|Pub Station
|Sep 23
|Spokane, WA
|Knitting Factory
|Sep 24
|Vancouver, BC
|Commodore Ballroom