Sunny Day Real Estate to tour North America

Sunny Day Real Estate
by Tours

Sunny Day Real Estate have announced that they will be touring North America this spring. The tour will begin on May 28 in Montreal and will wrap up on September 24 in Vancouver. The band will be playing tracks from across their entire catalog. Tickets go on sale to the general public on March 14 but pre-sales will be taking place on March 12 and 13. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
May 28Montreal, QCTheatre Beanfield
May 29Toronto, ONThe Danforth Music Hall
May 31Albany, NYEmpire Live
Jun 01Portland, MEState Theatre
Jun 04Buffalo, NYElectric City
Jun 05Asbury Park, NJAsbury Lanes
Jun 07Richmond, VAThe National
Jun 08Wilmington, DEThe Queen
Sep 03Tacoma, WASpanish Ballroom
Sep 06Boise, IDKnitting Factory
Sep 08Sacramento, CAAce of Spades
Sep 10Santa Cruz, CAThe Catalyst
Sep 12Ventura, CAVentura Music Hall
Sep 14Phoenix, AZThe Van Buren
Sep 15Pioneertown, CAPappy & Harriet's
Sep 17Salt Lake City, UTThe Grand at The Complex
Sep 19Boulder, COBoulder Theater
Sep 21Billings, MTPub Station
Sep 23Spokane, WAKnitting Factory
Sep 24Vancouver, BCCommodore Ballroom