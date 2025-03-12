Frankie and the Witch Fingers to release new album, share “Economy”

Los Angeles-based Frankie and the Witch Fingers have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Trash Classic and will be out on June 6 via The Reverberation Appreciation Society / Greenway Records. The band has also released their first single from the record called “Economy”. Frankie and the Witch Fingers released their live album Live at LEVITATION in 2024 and released their album Data Doom in 2023. Check out the song and tracklist below.