SPEED have announced North American tour dates for this spring. The shows will begin on May 11 in Columbus, Ohio and wrap up on June 1 in Detroit, Michigan. Whispers will be joining them on all dates except for their appearances at Sonic Temple on May 11 and at Milwaukee Metal Fest on May 18. They will be playing with Gorilla Biscuits on May 23 in Atlanta and will be playing with Haywire on May 22 in Nashville and on May 24 in Greensboro. SPEED released their album ONLY ONE MODE in 2024. Check out the dates below.