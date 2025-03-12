SPEED have announced North American tour dates for this spring. The shows will begin on May 11 in Columbus, Ohio and wrap up on June 1 in Detroit, Michigan. Whispers will be joining them on all dates except for their appearances at Sonic Temple on May 11 and at Milwaukee Metal Fest on May 18. They will be playing with Gorilla Biscuits on May 23 in Atlanta and will be playing with Haywire on May 22 in Nashville and on May 24 in Greensboro. SPEED released their album ONLY ONE MODE in 2024. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|May 11
|Columbus, OH
|Sonic Temple
|without Whispers
|May 12
|Vancouver, BC
|The Pearl
|w/Whispers
|May 13
|Edmonton, AB
|The Starlite Room
|w/Whispers
|May 14
|Calgary, AB
|Dickens
|w/Whispers
|May 15
|Regina, SK
|The Exchange
|w/Whispers
|May 16
|Winnipeg, MB
|The Park Theatre
|w/Whispers
|May 17
|Minneapolis, MN
|Fine Line
|w/Whispers
|May 18
|Milwaukee, WI
|Milwaukee Metal Fest
|without Whispers
|May 20
|Kansas City, MO
|The Ship
|w/Whispers
|May 21
|St. Louis, MO
|Off Broadway
|w/Whispers
|May 22
|Nashville, TN
|DRKMTTR
|w/ Haywire, Whispers
|May 23
|Atlanta, GA
|Terminal West
|w/ Gorilla Biscuits, Whispers
|May 24
|Greensboro, NC
|Hangar 1819
|w/ Haywire, Whispers
|May 25
|Richmond, VA
|The Warehouse
|w/Whispers
|May 27
|Washington, DC
|Black Cat
|w/Whispers
|May 28
|Rutherford, NJ
|The Blackbox
|w/Whispers
|May 29
|New Kensington, PA
|Preserving Underground
|w/Whispers
|May 30
|Cleveland, OH
|Grog Shop
|w/Whispers
|Jun 01
|Detroit, MI
|Tied Down Fest
|w/Whispers