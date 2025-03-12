SPEED to tour North America

SPEED have announced North American tour dates for this spring. The shows will begin on May 11 in Columbus, Ohio and wrap up on June 1 in Detroit, Michigan. Whispers will be joining them on all dates except for their appearances at Sonic Temple on May 11 and at Milwaukee Metal Fest on May 18. They will be playing with Gorilla Biscuits on May 23 in Atlanta and will be playing with Haywire on May 22 in Nashville and on May 24 in Greensboro. SPEED released their album ONLY ONE MODE in 2024. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCityDetails
May 11Columbus, OHSonic Templewithout Whispers
May 12Vancouver, BCThe Pearlw/Whispers
May 13Edmonton, ABThe Starlite Roomw/Whispers
May 14Calgary, ABDickensw/Whispers
May 15Regina, SKThe Exchangew/Whispers
May 16Winnipeg, MBThe Park Theatrew/Whispers
May 17Minneapolis, MNFine Linew/Whispers
May 18Milwaukee, WIMilwaukee Metal Festwithout Whispers
May 20Kansas City, MOThe Shipw/Whispers
May 21St. Louis, MOOff Broadwayw/Whispers
May 22Nashville, TNDRKMTTRw/ Haywire, Whispers
May 23Atlanta, GATerminal Westw/ Gorilla Biscuits, Whispers
May 24Greensboro, NCHangar 1819w/ Haywire, Whispers
May 25Richmond, VAThe Warehousew/Whispers
May 27Washington, DCBlack Catw/Whispers
May 28Rutherford, NJThe Blackboxw/Whispers
May 29New Kensington, PAPreserving Undergroundw/Whispers
May 30Cleveland, OH Grog Shopw/Whispers
Jun 01Detroit, MITied Down Festw/Whispers