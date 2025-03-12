Raymond Pettibon donates personal archives to Getty museum

Famed artist Raymond Pettibon has donated his personal archive to the Getty museum. The museum has been collecting Pettibon items since 1992 and the new additions includes written notes, zine mockup pages, original screenprints and linocuts, screenprinted skateboard decks and a surfboard, concert flyers, printed ephemera for exhibitions and events, among many other items. The "reference" portion of the archive includes paint tubes and ink jars. “This acquisition ensures that Pettibon's legacy will be preserved and made accessible for future generations of scholars, curators, and artists, allowing them to better understand the intersection of culture, politics, and personal narrative in his work,” says Glenn Phillips, Chief Curator of the Getty Research Institute.

It is expected that an exhibit, or multiple exihbits, will be announced in the future.